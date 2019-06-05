Safehold (SAFE) Sets New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $30.40 and last traded at $30.27, with a volume of 8573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Specifically, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $419,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 171,739 shares of company stock worth $4,146,942 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $500.01 million, a PE ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 0.13.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.81 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 31.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Safehold Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Safehold by 13.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 489,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 58,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 13.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 58,531 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Safehold by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Safehold by 55.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold in the first quarter worth about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

