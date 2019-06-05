Safehold Inc (SAFE) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after buying an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Safehold by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Safehold by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its holdings in Safehold by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 7,225 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $140,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 171,739 shares of company stock worth $4,146,942 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAFE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. Safehold Inc has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 0.13.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Safehold had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $21.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

