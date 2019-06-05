Sadoff Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,812 Shares of Southern Co (SO)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Southern by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A increased its stake in shares of Southern by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, February 25th. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 18,922 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $952,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,909.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 273,035 shares of company stock valued at $14,027,112 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $54.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

