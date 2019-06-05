Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDS.A) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RDS.A. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Shares of RDS.A stock opened at $62.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $71.85. The firm has a market cap of $251.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $83.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Royal Dutch Shell’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Dutch Shell will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

