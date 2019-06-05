Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Lowers Stake in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 2.3% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 446 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.66.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.28, for a total transaction of $2,086,200.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total transaction of $121,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,775,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,557,154 shares of company stock worth $276,361,144. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $167.50 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $218.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). Facebook had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Lowers Stake in Facebook, Inc. (FB)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/roanoke-asset-management-corp-ny-lowers-stake-in-facebook-inc-fb.html.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.