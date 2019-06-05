RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Invests $2.03 Million in iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 163,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.8% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,628,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,196,266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,747,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,763,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456,483 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 55,547.4% during the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,764,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752,348 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,306,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,340,000.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.75. 403,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,251,231. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $12.90.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

