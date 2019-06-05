Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) Shares Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,845 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 37.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,049 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 11.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,037 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 15,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 978.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,266 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 366,752 shares during the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO stock opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $63.27. The stock has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Several research firms have commented on RIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Investec lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.58.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

