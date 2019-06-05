Ring Energy (REI) Stock Price Up 5.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.74. Approximately 1,064,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 591,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Specifically, Director Anthony Benedict Petrelli bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Myron Mccabe bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,670,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,933.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

REI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ring Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 664,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ring Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,422,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after purchasing an additional 72,507 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ring Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 141,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ring Energy by 515.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Ring Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

