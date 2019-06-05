Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Avangrid Inc (AGR)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,767 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Avangrid were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter worth $25,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Macquarie downgraded Avangrid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

NYSE:AGR opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. Avangrid Inc has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $54.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

