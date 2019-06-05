Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Seaboard Corp (SEB)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Seaboard were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Shares of SEB stock opened at $3,955.50 on Wednesday. Seaboard Corp has a 1-year low of $3,434.71 and a 1-year high of $4,743.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

