Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 5th (AAL, ADSK, ALLO, AMBA, AVA, AYI, BIIB, CAT, CBRL, CMPR)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, June 5th:

Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL). Standpoint Research issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get American Airlines Group Inc alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $190.00 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We attended Autodesk’s construction conference yesterday in San Francisco. We walked away further encouraged that the construction opportunity is a secular growth driver for the company. Though the area is nascent, the conference reinforced that there is considerable customer interest in digitizing the construction process. The company has made significant progress in building out its portfolio of construction solutions, in our view. We believe there is room for additional technical integrations which should further the construction opportunity for the company, in our opinion. See below / within for more on the construction opportunity. Compelling customer view. Autodesk’s construction conference was moderated by Don Henrich, VP ACS Field Operations, formerly Systems (acquired by ADSK).””

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $148.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $155.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was upgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. The firm currently has a $153.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $147.00.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Aegis. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We updated our Cimpress model and increased our price target to $80 from $75 on higher 2020 EBITDA. See our first look note for details on F3Q19 results (here). The model continues to face growth challenges with Cimpress seeing the core Vistaprint brand reporting flat-to-negative growth for the foreseeable future, with the reduction in ad spend likely to exacerbate the decline. [For investors in Alphabet’s stock, note that Vistaprint was a significant paid search customer of Google and paid search spend accounted for the largest portion of the advertising spend reduction.] Despite the continued pressure on revenue growth, the reduction in ad spend and expense efficiencies (travel, etc.) should result in higher reported margins for the segment.””

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) was upgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $74.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00.

Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR). Buckingham Research issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was downgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Argus. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.00.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was upgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) was downgraded by analysts at Buckingham Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Shinhan Financial Group is Korea’s largest financial services company. Shinhan Bank is the Group’s flagship subsidiary, and, when combined with the recently acquired Chohung Bank, is Korea’s second largest banking operation. Besides banking, the Group operates subsidiaries in securities, credit cards, asset management, leasing, bancassurance, and project finance. “

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., is a financial holding company established through a share transfer from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. As a holding company, SMFG has functions such as strategic planning, management, resource allocation, strategic planning of information systems, financial management, investor relations, risk management, human resource management for group executives, and business auditing of the group as a whole. Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited, SMBC Leasing Company, Limited, SMBC Friend Securities and The Japan Research Institute are wholly-owned subsidiaries of SMFG. “

SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and delivers products and services for the threat & contraband detection, medical devices, energy and communications market. Its operating segment consists John Crane sector provides mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings and specialist filtration systems, Smiths Medical sector provides infusion systems, vascular access, patient airway and temperature management equipment and specialty devices. Smiths Detection sector provides sensors that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards and contraband; Smiths Interconnect sector provides specialised electronic and radio frequency components and sub-systems that connect, protect and control critical systems; Flex-Tek division provides engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases, flexible hosing and rigid tubing. Smiths Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its average rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Corp.

Spire (NYSE:SR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $93.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused primarily on the acquisition, discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics. The Company researches human therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, metabolic disease and infectious disease. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $83.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $82.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $110.00.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY). They issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.