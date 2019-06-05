Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for electroCore (ECOR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for electroCore (NASDAQ: ECOR):

5/31/2019 – electroCore was given a new $19.00 price target on by analysts at Noble Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/30/2019 – electroCore was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

5/27/2019 – electroCore was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Electrocore, LLC operates as a bio-electronic medicine company. It reseraches and develops therapeutic technologies based in neurology and rheumatology. Electrocore, LLC is based in NJ, United States. “

5/20/2019 – electroCore was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Electrocore, LLC operates as a bio-electronic medicine company. It reseraches and develops therapeutic technologies based in neurology and rheumatology. Electrocore, LLC is based in NJ, United States. “

5/17/2019 – electroCore was given a new $19.00 price target on by analysts at Noble Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2019 – electroCore had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $23.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/15/2019 – electroCore was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/13/2019 – electroCore was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Electrocore, LLC operates as a bio-electronic medicine company. It reseraches and develops therapeutic technologies based in neurology and rheumatology. Electrocore, LLC is based in NJ, United States. “

5/8/2019 – electroCore is now covered by analysts at Noble Financial. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2019 – electroCore was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Electrocore, LLC operates as a bio-electronic medicine company. It reseraches and develops therapeutic technologies based in neurology and rheumatology. Electrocore, LLC is based in NJ, United States. “

4/9/2019 – electroCore was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Electrocore, LLC operates as a bio-electronic medicine company. It reseraches and develops therapeutic technologies based in neurology and rheumatology. Electrocore, LLC is based in NJ, United States. “

Shares of electroCore stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. electroCore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. electroCore had a negative net margin of 4,450.22% and a negative return on equity of 66.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other electroCore news, insider Joseph P. Errico sold 10,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $72,543.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph P. Errico sold 39,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $218,547.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 518,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of electroCore during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 15.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

