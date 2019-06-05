Repligen Co. (RGEN) Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 59.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 733,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,674,000 after acquiring an additional 543,443 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,352,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,021,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 197,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 125,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,278,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RGEN traded up $2.44 on Wednesday, reaching $75.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $60.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 14,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $867,616.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095,702.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn L. Md Cooper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,017 shares of company stock worth $1,580,895. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

