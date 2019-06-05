RealPage Inc (RP) Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 725,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,662 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RealPage were worth $34,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,700,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in RealPage by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,481,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,112,000 after buying an additional 265,790 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in RealPage by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,332,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,233,000 after buying an additional 154,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in RealPage by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,581,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,384,000 after buying an additional 148,212 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RealPage from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

In other news, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $179,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,111.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas C. Ernst, Jr. sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $103,791.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,195,262 shares of company stock worth $72,389,580. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RP stock opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 1.50. RealPage Inc has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $66.25.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $234.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.16 million. RealPage had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RealPage Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

