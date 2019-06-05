RealChain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $172,966.00 (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 5th. RealChain has a market capitalization of $456,608.00 and $172,966.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RealChain has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One RealChain token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, DigiFinex and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.66 or 0.08682037 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00039501 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001673 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00013729 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000574 BTC.

RealChain Token Profile

RealChain (CRYPTO:RCT) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,692,397 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund . The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinBene and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

