Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $1.43 Million Position in Apyx Medical Corp (APYX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 227,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APYX stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $203.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03 and a beta of -0.01. Apyx Medical Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Apyx Medical had a net margin of 224.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $5.82 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Apyx Medical Corp will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APYX. TheStreet cut shares of Apyx Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apyx Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apyx Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reduced their price target on shares of Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Apyx Medical Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

