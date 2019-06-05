Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $1.39 Million in Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,404,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $435,631,000 after purchasing an additional 352,533 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 51,063 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

SAIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered Science Applications International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. Science Applications International Corp has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $93.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $135,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,151 shares in the company, valued at $4,436,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $1.39 Million in Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-invests-1-39-million-in-science-applications-international-corp-saic.html.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.