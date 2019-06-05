Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $121.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.46. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $137.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $290,894.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP An-Ping Hsieh sold 6,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $772,450.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,492 shares of company stock worth $3,249,919 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. JMP Securities set a $146.00 target price on Hubbell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

