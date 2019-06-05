Raiden Network Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $658,532.00 (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Raiden Network Token token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00004150 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, LATOKEN, Kucoin and Bibox. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $16.27 million and $658,532.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00016739 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00026523 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001231 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000091 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,593,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Kyber Network, Huobi, DDEX, Gate.io, Binance, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, Bibox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.