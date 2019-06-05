QUINADS Trading Down 8.6% This Week (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. QUINADS has a market capitalization of $34,116.00 and approximately $23,968.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUINADS has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One QUINADS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00568862 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00043572 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002783 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000204 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009424 BTC.

About QUINADS

QUINADS (CRYPTO:QUIN) is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,195,118,923 tokens. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

