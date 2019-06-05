QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,220 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 688.5% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $480,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $179,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 949,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,443,538 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, reaching $66.61. The company had a trading volume of 147,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,048,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on QUALCOMM to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

