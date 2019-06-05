Qredit Price Hits $0.0014 (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Qredit has a total market cap of $733,486.00 and approximately $1,248.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qredit has traded down 70.2% against the US dollar. One Qredit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00082278 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00014744 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00025255 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00018018 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007488 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00001025 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Qredit Profile

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 715,656,180 coins and its circulating supply is 540,873,693 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

