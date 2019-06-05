Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a report released on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $12.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $13.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.28 EPS.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $654.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.00 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share.

COO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $306.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target (up from $331.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.36.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $310.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $221.50 and a 1 year high of $311.18.

In other Cooper Companies news, insider Robert D. Auerbach sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,597,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total value of $710,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,030 shares of company stock worth $25,461,465. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 827.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

