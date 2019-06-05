Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Capri Holdings Ltd Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (CPRI)

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Capri in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Capri’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CPRI. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Barclays began coverage on Capri in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.44.

Capri stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. Capri has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Capri had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol acquired 615,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $20,030,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards acquired 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $399,156.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

