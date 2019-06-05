PVH Corp (PVH) Stake Decreased by Elk Creek Partners LLC

Elk Creek Partners LLC lowered its holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in PVH by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,930,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,145,165,000 after purchasing an additional 88,970 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,756,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $627,978,000 after purchasing an additional 384,943 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the first quarter valued at about $237,285,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PVH by 19.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,446,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,454,000 after purchasing an additional 233,638 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,075,000 after purchasing an additional 44,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PVH opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.75. PVH Corp has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $169.22.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.56%.

PVH announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 27th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on PVH. TheStreet lowered PVH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on PVH from $159.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PVH from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on PVH from $178.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.42.

In related news, SVP Dana Perlman sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $135,881.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 6,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $785,383.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

