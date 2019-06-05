Purepoint Uranium Group (PTU) Shares Up 15.4%

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU) shot up 15.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 128,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 362,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market cap of $13.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43.

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for producing uranium in Canada. The company has interests in Hook Lake, Smart Lake, Red Willow, Turnor Lake, Umfreville, Henday Lake, McArthur East, Rene Lake, Shearwater, and Langley Lake properties, which are located at the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

