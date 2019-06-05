ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

VOE traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $107.43. 108,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,189. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.59 and a 12 month high of $116.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

