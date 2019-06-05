Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.48. Provident Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

PFS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,840. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $29.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.55%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Brian Giovinazzi sold 7,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $192,528.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,208.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,812 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 31,995 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 26.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,501 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

