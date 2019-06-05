Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Proteostasis Therapeutics to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Shares of PTI opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.64.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Proteostasis Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.01% and a negative net margin of 1,307.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 151.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 8,649.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 85.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

