Private Management Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 575,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp were worth $11,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 553.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVCY traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $19.68. 712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,148. The firm has a market cap of $269.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $22.34.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 9.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

