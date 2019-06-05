Private Advisor Group LLC Has $19.32 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,504 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $19,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11,486.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,341,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,565,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,420,813,000 after purchasing an additional 899,751 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,186,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,067,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,805,000 after purchasing an additional 181,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,047,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.79. 45,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,186. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.53 and a 12 month high of $115.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6392 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $7.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. This is an increase from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

