Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $38.45 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.0% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spence Asset Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total transaction of $696,723.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,284.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,934.42, for a total value of $4,836,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $24,196,737. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,050.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,196.39.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,729.56 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,050.50. The company has a market cap of $833.37 billion, a PE ratio of 85.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $2.48. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $59.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

