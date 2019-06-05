Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 364,675 Shares of Vulcan Materials (VMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,635,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,675 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $430,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,964,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,552,839,000 after buying an additional 46,860 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,463. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $82.52 and a twelve month high of $133.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $996.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

In other news, insider David P. Clement sold 2,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $318,726.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,340 shares in the company, valued at $495,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

