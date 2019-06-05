Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of PRIM stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.97. 5,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,308. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $979.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

In related news, Director Brian Pratt sold 175,118 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $3,518,120.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,887,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,927,830.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 764,020 shares of company stock valued at $16,255,222. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,657,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,715,000 after purchasing an additional 420,100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 18,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

