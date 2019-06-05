PPL Corp (PPL) Holdings Increased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,237,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,763,201,000 after buying an additional 3,475,992 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in PPL by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 12,830,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,240,000 after buying an additional 647,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,366,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,399,000 after buying an additional 1,129,588 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in PPL by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,243,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,526,000 after buying an additional 476,088 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in PPL by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,521,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,098,000 after buying an additional 602,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada cut PPL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho began coverage on PPL in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.90.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.52.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.79%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

