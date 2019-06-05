Polar Capital (POLR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 640 at Numis Securities

Polar Capital (LON:POLR) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Numis Securities from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 640 ($8.36) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “add” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.

POLR has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital upped their price target on Polar Capital from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

POLR stock opened at GBX 567 ($7.41) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $540.92 million and a P/E ratio of 12.01. Polar Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 447 ($5.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 738 ($9.64).

In other Polar Capital news, insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.66), for a total value of £765,000 ($999,608.00). Also, insider Quintin Price bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.84) per share, for a total transaction of £60,000 ($78,400.63).

About Polar Capital

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

