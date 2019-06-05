Poehling Capital Management LLC Has $444,000 Stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA)

Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DISCA. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Discovery Communications by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Discovery Communications by 96.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.24. The stock had a trading volume of 161,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,782. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.43. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Faricy purchased 35,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,969.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 182,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,862.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub lowered Discovery Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Discovery Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

