PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Adobe Inc (ADBE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,743 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,782 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $37,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total transaction of $781,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 69,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,073,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,936 shares of company stock valued at $15,516,808 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.63.

ADBE opened at $268.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $204.95 and a fifty-two week high of $291.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

