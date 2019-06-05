PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Holdings Reduced by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,966 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNC traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $132.09. 2,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,112. The company has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $108.45 and a 52-week high of $149.49.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 25.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $133.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Rockey sold 6,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

