PlayGame (PXG) Market Capitalization Hits $1.05 Million

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One PlayGame token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinTiger. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $39,430.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlayGame has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00390389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.70 or 0.02905100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012838 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000445 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00148692 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000811 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 752,874,741 tokens. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinTiger and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

