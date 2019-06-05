Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (PL8) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (ASX:PL8) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

PL8 opened at A$1.08 ($0.76) on Wednesday. Plato Income Maximiser has a one year low of A$0.95 ($0.68) and a one year high of A$1.11 ($0.79). The stock has a market capitalization of $319.47 million and a PE ratio of 12.08.

Plato Income Maximiser Company Profile

Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.

