Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)’s share price traded up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $3.90. 4,965,111 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 3,881,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $760.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.84.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 99.26% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $868.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Pitney Bowes declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Stanley J. Sutula III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,600 shares of company stock worth $99,492. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth $13,178,000. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth $6,431,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth $5,453,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,116,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,056,000 after acquiring an additional 749,752 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,150,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 717,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pitney Bowes (PBI) Trading 6.8% Higher” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/pitney-bowes-pbi-trading-6-8-higher.html.

About Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.