Piper Jaffray Companies Initiates Coverage on Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST)

Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.90% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

MIST opened at $20.40 on Monday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $22.13.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

