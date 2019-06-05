Pioneer Natural Resources Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share (PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Analysts at Imperial Capital boosted their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Tuesday, June 4th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.22. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2019 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $9.26 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.47 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.51.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $144.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $119.08 and a fifty-two week high of $197.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.6% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 456 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total value of $136,201.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

