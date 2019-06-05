Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (HNW)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN HNW traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.31. 5,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,329. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

