Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $293,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (F)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Motco lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1,162.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 2,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.48.

Ford Motor stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.18. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $40.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $192,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,065.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $547,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,275 shares in the company, valued at $498,680.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

