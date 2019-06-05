Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 5th. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $427,746.00 and $12,757.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00028076 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000378 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 2,745,064,610 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

