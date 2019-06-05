Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $247,000 in MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,621,000 after acquiring an additional 50,807 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,208,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,220,000 after acquiring an additional 27,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,632,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 733,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 15.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 688,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,141,000 after acquiring an additional 93,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,546 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $120,201.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.25 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.31%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 2nd.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

