Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3,415.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,757,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,443 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 61,976.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,339,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,457 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,751,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,677,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,867,000. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

OHI opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.42. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.54 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,633,062. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,834,891.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,176 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.37 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.05.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

