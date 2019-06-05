Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 9,000 Shares of Unum Group (UNM)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $9,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Unum Group news, Director Gloria C. Larson sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $53,747.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

